Landbay adds limited edition rates; Gen H cuts pricing – round-up

Landbay has launched limited edition buy-to-let products with rates beginning from 4.89 per cent.

The five-year fixes are available at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) and 75 per cent LTV, with equivalent pricing dependent on the product fee.

The 65 per cent LTV deals are open to landlords requiring loans from £100,000 to £1m, while the 75 per cent LTV products are for those wanting larger loans between £1m and £1.5m.

Products with a five per cent fee have a rate of 4.89 per cent, with a four per cent fee the rate moves to 5.09 per cent, while with a three per cent fee the rate is 5.29 per cent. For borrowers choosing a product with a two per cent fee, the product is priced at 5.49 per cent.

Paul Brett, managing director, intermediaries at Landbay, said: “Due to our diverse funding we have been able to develop a range of very competitive, five-year fixed rate mortgages for landlords.

“This range is a limited edition so once the funds have gone, so will the products.”

Gen H

Alternative lender Gen H, also known as Generation Home, has reduced rates across two- and five-year fixes, with some now priced below five per cent.

The two-year fix at 80 per cent LTV has seen a rate cut of 0.18 per cent and is now priced at 4.99 per cent. This has a £999 fee.

The five-year fix at the same tier and equivalent fee has been reduced in rate by 0.2 per cent to 5.08 per cent.

Pete Dockar, commercial director at Gen H, said: “Our competitive rates demonstrate the viability of our people-first model to succeed as a mainstream lender. We’re delighted to offer these lower rates ahead of the holiday season.”