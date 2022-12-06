TMW lowers stress rate for lower rate taxpayers

The Mortgage Works (TMW) has lowered the stress rate for lower rate taxpayers to 125 per cent interest coverage ratio (ICR), bringing it line with those available for limited companies.

Lower rate taxpayers used to be stressed at 145 per cent or 170 per cent ICR.

The change means that for like-for-like remortgages, five or 10-year fixed rates and tracker and variable deals lower rate taxpayers will be stressed at a lower rate.

For like-for-like remortgages the higher of pay rate 0.5 per cent or 5.5 per cent will apply, whilst for five or 10-year fixed rate a pay rate of plus 0.5 per cent will apply.

For tracker and variable deals, the higher pay rate of plus 2.75 per cent or 5.5 per cent will apply.

For further advance applications, individual loan elements will continue to be stressed separately in line with the above.

TMW added the stress rate applied to existing lending will also be set to a minimum of the stress rate applicable to new lending.