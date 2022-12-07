Andy Virgo to join new lender CapSol Finance as sales director

Andy Virgo is to join new lender CapSol Finance as sales director.

He was previously director of buy to let for LendInvest, working his way up from head of key accounts and senior business development manager.

In a video post on LinkedIn, Virgo said: “I’m starting my new role beginning of January.

“We have owners and a board who have experience – they’re looking to replicate what they’ve done before with other lenders.

“I’ve obviously got a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience from my time at LendInvest delivering and working with the fantastic team to make sure we had a world class buy-to-let proposition.”

CapSol will come out with some “pretty special” buy-to-let portfolio-based propositions in early 2023, he added.

Virgo also said he will be looking for people to distribute the proposition, potentially on an exclusive basis to start.

He has also previously worked at InterBay Commercial, according to his LinkedIn page.

Virgo previously announced on LinkedIn that he left Lendinvest following an internal restructure.

In his video post, he said he had struggled with “too much time off work”.