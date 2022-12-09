Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 09/12/2022

News that Phil Rickards would step down as BM Solutions head and the Chancellor meeting mortgage lenders to discuss cost of living support also piqued readers’ interest.
Halifax’s house price index also revealed that house prices had recorded its biggest fall since 2008.
Bank rate to fall ‘further and faster’ than expected in 2024 – Capital Economics
Average mortgage rates will be lower than five per cent at start of next year, expert says
Chancellor meets mortgage lenders to hash out cost of living support
Natwest drops rates; Bank of Ireland cuts pricing below five per cent – round-up
Help to Buy housebuilder completion deadline extended by a month