Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 09/12/2022

  • 09/12/2022
Predictions that the base rate could hit 3.5 per cent next week, and expectations around future increases next year dominated most read this week.

News that Phil Rickards would step down as BM Solutions head and the Chancellor meeting mortgage lenders to discuss cost of living support also piqued readers’ interest.

Halifax’s house price index also revealed that house prices had recorded its biggest fall since 2008.

Bank rate to fall ‘further and faster’ than expected in 2024 – Capital Economics

BM Solutions head Phil Rickards to step down

Biggest fall in house prices since 2008 – Halifax

Base rate will hit 3.5 per cent next week, expert says

Average mortgage rates will be lower than five per cent at start of next year, expert says

Upcoming BoE hike expected to be 0.5 per cent, experts say

 

Chancellor meets mortgage lenders to hash out cost of living support

Purplebricks launches mortgage advice firm

Natwest drops rates; Bank of Ireland cuts pricing below five per cent – round-up

 

Help to Buy housebuilder completion deadline extended by a month

