Two-fifths of mortgage holders are worried about changing rates – ONS

  • 09/12/2022
Some 43 per cent of people with a mortgage are very or somewhat worried about changes in rates.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) ‘Public opinions and social trends’ survey conducted between 22 November and 8 December found that 29 per cent of mortgage holders were not worried about changes in rates. 

The proportion of concerned mortgage holders was smaller than the 48 per cent reported in the previous survey conducted between 8 and 20 November, likely due to declining rates in the last few weeks. 

Some 30 per cent of respondents either paying rent or a mortgage said their payments had risen in the last six months, which was the same on the previous period. 

Within tenancy types, 27 per cent of mortgage holders saw their payments rise, compared with 31 per cent of renters and 50 per cent of shared ownership tenants. 

Nearly three-quarters (74 per cent) said they were on a fixed rate, while nine per cent did not know what payment structure their mortgage was. 

A third of people paying rent or a mortgage said they were finding it very or somewhat difficult to afford these payments, slightly down from 34 per cent previously. 

Within this, a tenth were mortgage holders and 18 per cent were renters. 

The ONS said there was not a notable trend of people in deprived areas finding it harder to keep up with payments, as this ranged between 32 per cent and 37 per cent across England. 

Some three per cent of those paying rent or a mortgage said they were behind on payments. This was more pronounced in deprived areas, where the proportion of people was eight per cent, compared with two per cent in least deprived regions. 

There was also a higher share of renters struggling, with six per cent reporting to be behind on their payments.

 

