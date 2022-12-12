You are here: Home - News -

News

Govt gives councils £8m to pursue cladding-dodging building owners

by:
  • 12/12/2022
  • 0
Govt gives councils £8m to pursue cladding-dodging building owners
The government has given 59 councils in England £8m in funding to track down building owners who are refusing to repair cladding on properties.

This will be carried out by enforcement teams and action will be prioritised in areas with the highest number of unsafe buildings such as Manchester, Birmingham and London. 

The Building Safety Act means freeholders are responsible for paying remediation costs, not leaseholders. Some of the UK’s biggest housebuilders have committed money for construction, while buildings where a developer has not been identified or they refuse to pay the £4.5bn Building Safety Fund is available. 

Lee Rowley, minister for building safety, said: “Building owners must get essential cladding repairs done as quickly as possible and we will be relentless in pursuing those who do not. 

“We are bolstering council enforcement operations, making them better equipped to make the most of the powers they have to hold freeholders to account and prevent them from dragging their heels. 

“I look forward to working with councils to ensure we keep up the pressure on freeholders so they step up to the plate.”   

Cllr Dora Dixon-Fyle, cabinet member for community safety at Southwark Council, said: “We’ve been taking enforcement action against private residential building owners who haven’t completed necessary cladding work for some years now. This is part of our thorough fire safety measures that look to keep people safe. 

“However, we have far more high-rise buildings than many other London boroughs, meaning that this funding will support a much-needed expansion of our work.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2023

Jan 19, 2023
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 01, 2023
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 02, 2023
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.