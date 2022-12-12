Livemore makes trio of BDM hires

Livemore has appointed three business development managers (BDMs) to its sales teams as part of its growth strategy.

Darren Cunliffe has been recruited to cover the North West, Brian Sanford will oversee East and West Midlands, while Nikola (Nik) Sukura will have the responsibility of the North East and Yorkshire.

Cunliffe has 30 years of experience in the financial services sector, having spent 20 years as a broker and a decade as a BDM at Nationwide and Vida Homeloans.

He said: “With the experience and connections I have built up over the past 30 years as both a BDM and a broker, I can relate to the intermediaries I work with. I have been there myself which really helps me to understand their challenges, problems and how to provide effective solutions.”

Sanford has worked in BDM and regional sales manager roles for Sesame Network, Vida Homeloans, Primis Network, Skipton Building Society, and most recently CHL Mortgages where he was BDM for nearly a year.

Sanford said joining Livemore gave him the chance to work in a fast-paced business which was changing how the market served the over-50s. He added: “The potential is huge, this is a sector that is ripe for expansion and needs a lender like Livemore with a can-do attitude.”

Sukura joins from Bluestone Mortgages where he worked for a year and a half, first as BDM then as senior BDM.

He said: “I am very excited to join such a fantastic lender who has a unique proposition in the market and is able to help customers who have been underserved by mainstream lenders. My experience in the specialist market will help me promote Livemore’s proposition in my region.”

All three will report to Phil Quinn, head of intermediary sales. Quinn said: “I’m thrilled to welcome Nik, Brian and Darren as we continue to shake up the lending landscape on an increasingly bigger scale.

“We’re on a mission to deliver more choice and better outcomes for a woefully underserved market, and the growth and developments within our team are an exciting step along the way.”