The annual Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA) dinner was held at The Marriott Grosvenor in London last night, with over 200 attending the illustrious event.

Journalist and podcaster Jon Sopel addressed the room as the guest speaker, talking about the trials and tribulations involved in covering the Donald Trump presidency and what could happen in the US political arena in the future.

The charity for the night was Teenage Cancer Trust, with £3,944 raised in total.

Here is the night in pictures.