Skipton BS lowers resi and BTL rates; Platform ups rates – round-up

Skipton Building Society has lowed rates in its core residential and buy-to-let ranges by as much as 0.74 per cent.

The changes came into effect from 9am today.

The lender said that it would cut rates in its core residential ranges, which includes two, three and five-year fixed rates, by up to 0.49 per cent.

Two-year fixed rates start from 4.92 per cent, three-year fixed rates begin from 5.09 per cent and five-year fixed rates start from 4.55 per cent.

In its core buy-to-let range, the mutual has reduced rates by as much as 0.74 per cent for two and five-year fixed rates.

Two-year fixed rates in this range start from 5.17 per cent and five-year fixed rates are priced from 4.9 per cent.

The lender has also withdrawn its residential buy-to-let limited edition ranges.

Skipton has also extended two and five-year buy-to-let ranges to 31 March 2025 and 31 March 2028 respectively.

Platform ups rates by around 0.2 per cent

Platform has increased mainstream, professional mortgage, buy-to-let and Help to Buy products by up to 0.2 per cent.

On the mainstream side, two-year fixed rate products have increased by up to 0.10 per cent, three-year fixed rates have risen by around 0.12 per cent and five-year fixed rates have been upped by as much as 0.1 per cent.

Two-year tracker deals in the range have increased by around 0.1 per cent.

Two, three and five-year fixed rate deals at 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) are still withdrawn.

On its professional mortgage side, two-year fixed rates have been increased by up to 0.1 per cent, and five-year fixed rate pricing has risen by as much as 0.05 per cent.

Platform has increased two and five-year fixed rate deals in its buy-to-let range by around 0.2 per cent and 0.1 per cent respectively.

Two-year tracker products in the range have gone up by around 0.10 per cent, while its two-year fixed premier buy-to-let deals have risen by around 0.1 per cent.

On the Help to Buy side, two-year fixed rate deals have risen by around 0.1 per cent and five-year fixed rates have increased by around 0.05 per cent.