Skipton BS lowers resi and BTL rates; Platform ups rates – round-up

The changes came into effect from 9am today.
The lender said that it would cut rates in its core residential ranges, which includes two, three and five-year fixed rates, by up to 0.49 per cent.
Two-year fixed rates start from 4.92 per cent, three-year fixed rates begin from 5.09 per cent and five-year fixed rates start from 4.55 per cent.
In its core buy-to-let range, the mutual has reduced rates by as much as 0.74 per cent for two and five-year fixed rates.
Two-year fixed rates in this range start from 5.17 per cent and five-year fixed rates are priced from 4.9 per cent.
The lender has also withdrawn its residential buy-to-let limited edition ranges.
Skipton has also extended two and five-year buy-to-let ranges to 31 March 2025 and 31 March 2028 respectively.
Platform ups rates by around 0.2 per cent
Platform has increased mainstream, professional mortgage, buy-to-let and Help to Buy products by up to 0.2 per cent.
On the mainstream side, two-year fixed rate products have increased by up to 0.10 per cent, three-year fixed rates have risen by around 0.12 per cent and five-year fixed rates have been upped by as much as 0.1 per cent.
Two-year tracker deals in the range have increased by around 0.1 per cent.
Two, three and five-year fixed rate deals at 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) are still withdrawn.
On its professional mortgage side, two-year fixed rates have been increased by up to 0.1 per cent, and five-year fixed rate pricing has risen by as much as 0.05 per cent.
Platform has increased two and five-year fixed rate deals in its buy-to-let range by around 0.2 per cent and 0.1 per cent respectively.
Two-year tracker products in the range have gone up by around 0.10 per cent, while its two-year fixed premier buy-to-let deals have risen by around 0.1 per cent.
On the Help to Buy side, two-year fixed rate deals have risen by around 0.1 per cent and five-year fixed rates have increased by around 0.05 per cent.