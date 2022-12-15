Sancus hires Corfield as relationship director

Specialist lender Sancus has appointed Mark Corfield as relationship director in its business development team.

Corfield will report to Sancus’ UK head of sales Jaxon Stevens.

He joins from Lloyds Banking Group where he worked for over 18 years in various roles, most recently as relationship director.

His responsibilities included providing solutions to complex financial solutions and building a portfolio of business, focusing on mortgages and lending.

Corfield started his time at Lloyds Banking Group as a business telephony adviser and then became a security specialist before taking on various relationship manager roles.

He said: “I feel it’s an exciting time to join Sancus and I look forward to being part of the growth journey we are on. Sancus has built an excellent reputation in the market and I am really looking forward to being able to offer this certainty of delivery and customer focused approach to my network.”

Richard Whitehouse, Sancus’ UK managing director, said: “The UK team are thrilled to welcome Mark, we are looking forward to working with him to support property developers and investors throughout the UK.

“The recent extension in our primary funding line also means that Mark, along with the rest of the team, will be able to offer up to 90 per cent LTC (loan to cost) on development finance products moving forward.”

In October, the group proposed plans for refinancing, a tender offer and extension of funding facilities to improve its financial position and forge ahead with growth plans. It also extended its funding line with Pollen Street in November.

Sancus has been expanding its team, hiring Gary Mealing as credit director and Alasdair Carlyle as property director.

The lender has also been growing its new loan facilities, with its latest results showing 62 per cent growth year-on-year to £86m.