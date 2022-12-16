You are here: Home - News -

Family BS brings out five-year fixed rates

  16/12/2022
Family Building Society has released a range of five-year fixed rates, both in its owner occupier and buy-to-let ranges.

On the owner occupier side, the core range repayment five-year fixed rate begins at 5.54 per cent.

The interest-only five-year fixed rate at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) is priced at 5.99 per cent.

The joint mortgage sole owner repayment five-year fixed rate starts at 5.69 per cent and the family mortgage five-year fixed rate is priced at 5.69 per cent.

The lender has also brought out a retirement interest-only product with a maximum LTV of 50 per cent beginning at 5.99 per cent.

On the buy-to-let side, five-year fixed rates for UK landlords are priced from 6.39 per cent and limited company special purchase vehicles (SPV) start at 6.54 per cent.

Keith Barber (pictured), director of business development at Family Building Society, said: “Following the uncertainty in financial markets since the 23 September mini Budget which saw the withdrawal of fixed rates from many lenders, I’m pleased to announce a new range of five-year fixed rate products for both owner occupier and buy-to-let customers.

“While our previous range of discounted variable rate products have proved very popular, this new range provides a degree of certainty for many borrowers who may coming to the end of their existing fixed term loans and looking to fix their repayments for the foreseeable future.”

