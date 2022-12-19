You are here: Home - News -

Just Group to offer free EPCs for new customers

  • 19/12/2022
Retirement specialist Just Group has partnered with property services provider Vibrant to offer new lifetime mortgage customers a free Energy Performance Certificate (EPC).

The group will make it available to new customers across its Just For You Lifetime Mortgage range.

EPC certificates outline how energy efficient a building is with a rate between A and G, with A being the best and G being the worst.

Vibrant will also outline how energy efficient improvements can be made, how much it would cost and how much money could saved.

Sarah Morris-Simpson, retail propositions director at retirement specialist Just Group, said: “At Just Group, we are proud of our innovative track record of supporting customers in the lifetime mortgage sector.

“Just Group introduced medical underwriting across its range of Just For You range of lifetime mortgages and launched the first green lifetime mortgage, and so we are delighted to offer new customers a free EPC.”

She added: “The UK has the oldest housing stock in Europe which tends to be poorly insulated and energy inefficient. People don’t always know what they can do to improve the energy efficiency of their homes, or how much those improvements will cost and what savings they will offer.

“We believe in helping people achieve a better later life and this initiative will help people understand their options to improve the efficiency of their homes.”

Last year, the group said that it would medically underwrite its lifetime mortgage range, which it said was a “fundamental change” to its sales approach.

