Skipton BS changes resi and BTL rates; Kent Reliance adds resi deals – round-up

  • 06/01/2023
Skipton Building Society is making rate changes to its residential, buy to let, larger loans, LIFT, shared ownership staircasing and green additional borrowing product ranges.

The changes come into effect from 9am on Tuesday 10 January.

Skipton will cut two and five-year fixed residential purchase and remortgage products by up to 0.22 per cent.

Examples include its two-year fixed rate at 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a rate of 5.35 per cent and five-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV with a rate of 4.53 per cent. Both come with a £995 fee.

Skipton added that it would increase rates for its two and five-year buy-to-let fixed rates by 0.14 per cent.

This include five-year fixed rate for purchase and remortgage at 60 per cent LTV with a rate of 5.09 per cent. It comes with a £995 fee.

The lender will withdraw its three-year fixed rates and extend the dates for its two and five-year residential and buy-to-let products to the 31 May 2025 and 31 May 2028 respectively.

 

Kent Reliance launches resi products

Kent Reliance for Intermediaries is releasing a residential mortgage range, which include an income flexibility option.

Features of the range include two, three and five-year fixed rates with pricing beginning from 5.69 per cent.

The minimum loan size is £50,000 and is available for purchase and remortgage.

There are loan to values of up to 90 per cent available.

The lender is also launching shared ownership products with rates of 6.14 per cent and up to 100 per cent share value available.

Adrian Moloney, group intermediary director at OSB Group, said: “This new residential range illustrates our ongoing commitment to brokers and we’re confident it will be a timely boost for those clients with varied income sources, including self-employed and contractors, who may be struggling to find a financial solution due to their particular circumstances.

“With our best in class BDM team coupled with our award-winning manual underwriters, brokers can be confident that if there is a solution to their client’s cases then we will actively work with them to find and secure it.”

