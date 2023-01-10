You are here: Home - News -

Halifax tweaks loan to income caps

  • 10/01/2023
Halifax has made changes to its loan to income (LTI) caps as part of changes to its affordability.

For applications where there is an element of self-employed income and the total income is more than £75,000, the LTI cap has risen to 5.5x income up from 4.49x income. This will apply to mortgages up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV).  

For loans between £500,000 and £750,000 from 85 to 95 per cent LTV, as well as loans between £750,000 and £1m from 75 to 85 per cent LTV, an LTI cap of 4x income will apply. 

For other self-employed cases with a total income of less than £75,000, the LTI of 4.49x income will remain. 

Borrowers with an income of less than £40,000 taking loans up to 95 per cent LTV, the LTI is 4.49x income. 

Those with total incomes between £40,000 and £50,000 will be able to borrow up to 4.75x income up to 85 per cent LTV, and 4.49x income between 85 and 95 per cent LTV. 

Borrowers earning between £50,000 and £75,000 in need of mortgages at an LTV up to 75 per cent can access loans up to 5x income. 

An LTI cap of 5.5x income is available to borrowers earning between £75,000 and £125,000 up to 75 per cent LTV, as well as borrowers earning more than £125,000 up to 85 per cent LTV. 

The changes apply to applications started from 10 January. 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.