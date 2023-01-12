You are here: Home - News -

News

Danske Bank UK launches carbon neutral Help to Buy remortgages

by:
  • 12/01/2023
  • 0
Danske Bank UK launches carbon neutral Help to Buy remortgages
Danske Bank UK has launched a range of carbon neutral Help to Buy remortgage products with three options.

The first is a product which allows a remortgage while repaying all of the Help to Buy equity loan. This enables borrowers to exit the scheme by remortgaging against their home and raising the loan amount. 

The second option enables borrowers to remortgage and pay part of the equity loan by staircasing. The third option allows borrowers to remortgage while keeping the equity loan as it is. 

The products are only available through mortgage brokers registered with Mortgage Advice Bureau and against homes in the East of England, South West and South East including London, with an EPC rating of A-C. 

The remortgages are part of the bank’s carbon neutral initiative which was set up last year. Mortgages in this range are only lent against properties with a high EPC rating (A-C) and Danske Bank offsets the carbon emitted during the mortgage process through a partnership with Carbon Trust. 

Patrick Mullan, head of GB mortgages at Danske Bank UK, said: “When we made our Danske carbon neutral mortgage available in England a year ago, we said we would take a step-by-step approach to our product range.  

“Our Help to Buy remortgage options are the next step in this journey and in helping more customers on their journey to own more sustainable homes.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2023

Jan 19, 2023
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 01, 2023
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 02, 2023
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

Latest Poll

Brokers, how will you try to maintain business levels in 2023?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.