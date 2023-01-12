Danske Bank UK launches carbon neutral Help to Buy remortgages

Danske Bank UK has launched a range of carbon neutral Help to Buy remortgage products with three options.

The first is a product which allows a remortgage while repaying all of the Help to Buy equity loan. This enables borrowers to exit the scheme by remortgaging against their home and raising the loan amount.

The second option enables borrowers to remortgage and pay part of the equity loan by staircasing. The third option allows borrowers to remortgage while keeping the equity loan as it is.

The products are only available through mortgage brokers registered with Mortgage Advice Bureau and against homes in the East of England, South West and South East including London, with an EPC rating of A-C.

The remortgages are part of the bank’s carbon neutral initiative which was set up last year. Mortgages in this range are only lent against properties with a high EPC rating (A-C) and Danske Bank offsets the carbon emitted during the mortgage process through a partnership with Carbon Trust.

Patrick Mullan, head of GB mortgages at Danske Bank UK, said: “When we made our Danske carbon neutral mortgage available in England a year ago, we said we would take a step-by-step approach to our product range.

“Our Help to Buy remortgage options are the next step in this journey and in helping more customers on their journey to own more sustainable homes.”