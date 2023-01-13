You are here: Home - News -

News

Skipton BS to cut government scheme rates and withdraw select deals

by:
  • 13/01/2023
  • 0
Skipton BS to cut government scheme rates and withdraw select deals
Skipton Building Society will reduce rates of select government scheme products by up to 0.36 per cent and withdraw high loan to value (LTV) new build and government scheme deals.

The changes come into force from 9am on 17 January.

The lender said that it would cut rates for its two and five-year deals in its government scheme product ranges by up to 0.36 per cent.

This includes a no-fee two-year fixed rate Help to Buy purchase and remortgage at 60 per cent LTV, which will be priced at 5.39 per cent.

Its no-fee five-year fixed rate shared ownership purchase and remortgage deal at 95 per cent LTV will be 5.9 per cent.

The lender’s no-fee five-year fixed First Homes purchase-only product at 95 per cent LTV will be 5.28 per cent.

Skipton added that it would withdraw select two-year 95 per cent LTV new build and government scheme products.

It added that two-year government scheme deals will be extended to August 2025 for repriced products only.

Five-year new build and government scheme products will be extended to August 2028 for repriced deals only.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2023

Jan 19, 2023
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 01, 2023
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 02, 2023
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

Latest Poll

Brokers, how will you try to maintain business levels in 2023?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.