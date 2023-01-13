Skipton BS to cut government scheme rates and withdraw select deals

Skipton Building Society will reduce rates of select government scheme products by up to 0.36 per cent and withdraw high loan to value (LTV) new build and government scheme deals.

The changes come into force from 9am on 17 January.

The lender said that it would cut rates for its two and five-year deals in its government scheme product ranges by up to 0.36 per cent.

This includes a no-fee two-year fixed rate Help to Buy purchase and remortgage at 60 per cent LTV, which will be priced at 5.39 per cent.

Its no-fee five-year fixed rate shared ownership purchase and remortgage deal at 95 per cent LTV will be 5.9 per cent.

The lender’s no-fee five-year fixed First Homes purchase-only product at 95 per cent LTV will be 5.28 per cent.

Skipton added that it would withdraw select two-year 95 per cent LTV new build and government scheme products.

It added that two-year government scheme deals will be extended to August 2025 for repriced products only.

Five-year new build and government scheme products will be extended to August 2028 for repriced deals only.