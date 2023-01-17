Homeowners keen but confused on how to help hit net zero

Homeowners want to help the nation meet its net zero targets, but are not clear on the changes they could make to their homes in order to do so.

That’s according to new research from Mortgage Advice Bureau, which suggested that greater education around the subject is necessary.

The firm’s study found that around one in three (33 per cent) believe that contributing personally to the country reaching its net zero target by 2050 is important to them, and the reason they would make changes to their home.

However, the research suggested that many are unclear on measures already in place to improve the efficiency of the nation’s property, with two-thirds (66 per cent) unaware of the incoming rules around minimum energy performance certificate ratings for rental properties.

What’s more, one in five (20 per cent) said they would not know which changes they could make to their home in order to make it more energy efficient.

Mortgage Advice Bureau said that it wanted to raise awareness of the importance of paying closer attention to energy use, and of what homeowners can do to improve their energy efficiency ratings.

A study by Leeds Building Society found that energy efficiency is now a key criteria for prospective buyers.

Ben Thompson (pictured), deputy CEO of Mortgage Advice Bureau, said that the UK’s homes are some of the oldest and least efficient in Europe, but there are ways to improve them, ranging from the costly to the more budget friendly.

He added: “It’s clear that the UK wants to become more environmentally-friendly, and there are benefits to those that do go green, with possible outcomes including reduced energy bills and a higher property value.”

A previous study by the broker suggested that a tenth of lenders will only offer ‘green’ mortgages in the future.