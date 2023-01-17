You are here: Home - News -

News

Homeowners keen but confused on how to help hit net zero

by:
  • 17/01/2023
  • 0
Homeowners keen but confused on how to help hit net zero
Homeowners want to help the nation meet its net zero targets, but are not clear on the changes they could make to their homes in order to do so.

That’s according to new research from Mortgage Advice Bureau, which suggested that greater education around the subject is necessary.

The firm’s study found that around one in three (33 per cent) believe that contributing personally to the country reaching its net zero target by 2050 is important to them, and the reason they would make changes to their home.

However, the research suggested that many are unclear on measures already in place to improve the efficiency of the nation’s property, with two-thirds (66 per cent) unaware of the incoming rules around minimum energy performance certificate ratings for rental properties.

What’s more, one in five (20 per cent) said they would not know which changes they could make to their home in order to make it more energy efficient.

Mortgage Advice Bureau said that it wanted to raise awareness of the importance of paying closer attention to energy use, and of what homeowners can do to improve their energy efficiency ratings.

A study by Leeds Building Society found that energy efficiency is now a key criteria for prospective buyers.

Ben Thompson (pictured), deputy CEO of Mortgage Advice Bureau, said that the UK’s homes are some of the oldest and least efficient in Europe, but there are ways to improve them, ranging from the costly to the more budget friendly.

He added: “It’s clear that the UK wants to become more environmentally-friendly, and there are benefits to those that do go green, with possible outcomes including reduced energy bills and a higher property value.”

A previous study by the broker suggested that a tenth of lenders will only offer ‘green’ mortgages in the future.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2023

Jan 19, 2023
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 01, 2023
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 02, 2023
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

Latest Poll

Brokers, how will you try to maintain business levels in 2023?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.