YuLife added to Paradigm panel

  • 17/01/2023
Paradigm Protect has added YuLife to its group insurance panel.

Paradigm Protect is part of Paradigm Mortgage Services. Members of its protection proposition will now be able to access YuLife’s range of products for their clients, with the insurer specialising in offering group insurance products for companies who want to protect their employees.

Products on offer include group life insurance, group income protection, group critical illness cover and group dental insurance.

YuLife has a scheme in place which rewards members for taking part in wellbeing activities, such as walking and mindfulness, while it also provides free virtual GP access on a 24 hour basis, which includes prescriptions being delivered to the member.

Mike Allison, head of protection at Paradigm, said that the YuLife proposition delivered benefits to both employers and employees.

He added: “At the same time, the product range itself is comprehensive and comes with a range of additional benefits. We’re looking forward to working with YuLife, to present the proposition to advisers and to kicking 2023 off with a bang for all our member firms.”

Sammy Rubin, CEO at YuLife, added that Paradigm had an “extensive reach” within the adviser community.

