Atom Bank makes policy changes and cuts rates

Atom Bank has updated its mortgage policy and reduced rates across its products.

The app-based lender has increased the offer validity period for purchase and remortgage to six months. This includes retention, further advance and near prime mortgages.

As this is being brought in, Atom will extend any new and current offers where requested.

The bank has also increased the time in which brokers can start the product transfer on behalf of clients to six months before their deal expires.

Rates have been cut by up to 0.35 per cent, with its five-year fix at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) now priced at 4.34 per cent for purchase and remortgage. The three-year fixed alternatives at the same lending tier have rates of 4.69 per cent.

These all have a fee of £900.

The five-year fixes at 80 per cent LTV, for purchase and remortgage, have rates of 4.54 per cent while the fee-free options are priced at 4.69 per cent.

Atom: ‘Providing customers with peace of mind’

Richard Harrison, head of mortgages at Atom Bank, said: “Borrowers are facing a challenging period, with higher interest rates and household costs, so we’re making changes that can make a genuine difference.

“Given the recent volatility in mortgage pricing and general uncertainty facing household budgets, customers are understandably keen to secure a new fixed rate well in advance of their current deal expiring. The increase in offer validity and product transfer periods applies to both new and existing customers, providing them with the peace of mind to lock in their deal early and leaving them less susceptible to potential rate increases before their deal ends.”

He added: “Crucially, the offer validity also extends to purchases, providing comfort for prospective homeowners during this more uncertain period, where there is potentially a higher risk of chains falling through.

“These changes, alongside our reduced rates, ensure that we are able to support a broad range of borrowers effectively, from those looking to remortgage and reduce costs, to people who are looking to make their dream of homeownership a reality.”