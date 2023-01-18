You are here: Home - News -

News

Keystone Property Finance and MPowered Mortgages slash rates – round-up

by:
  • 18/01/2023
  • 0
Keystone Property Finance and MPowered Mortgages slash rates – round-up
Keystone Property Finance has cut rates across its fixed range by up to 0.2 per cent.

This applies to its specialist, expat and holiday let ranges which have been reduced by 0.15 per cent, 0.1 per cent and 0.2 per cent respectively. 

Rates now begin at 5.64 per cent for a five-year fix at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a four per cent arrangement fee. This is available on standard properties. 

At 75 per cent LTV, the equivalent deal has a rate of 5.74 per cent. 

Keystone also has five-year fixes which come with a three per cent arrangement fee and higher rates which begin at 5.89 per cent after a reduction in pricing. 

The lender continues to allow borrowers to move from a variable rate product to a fixed rate deal under its ‘switch and fix’ initiative. 

Elise Coole (pictured), managing director at Keystone Property Finance, said: “We really wanted to hit the ground running in 2023 and I think that we’ve proved that by cutting our fixed rate range not once, but twice so far this year. 

“When conditions allow us to reduce our rates, we don’t wait around to pass those cost savings onto landlords, which is why we have been so active in the first three weeks of 2023.” 

She added: “We are constantly keeping an eye on markets and we will continue to make improvements, whether through rate reductions or criteria enhancements, wherever we possibly can. 

“Our message to brokers is simple: we’re well-funded and have a large appetite to lend this year, so come and talk to us. We’re certain we have a solution for you and your clients.” 

 

MPowered Mortgages 

MPowered Mortgages has reduced pricing on its residential products by up to 0.27 per cent. 

Its three-year fixed residential mortgage rates now start from 4.54 per cent, while five-year fixes begin from 4.41 per cent at 60 per cent LTV. 

At 75 per cent LTV, the five-year fix is priced at 4.46 per cent, then at 4.61 per cent and 4.66 per cent at 80 per cent and 85 per cent LTV respectively. 

All applications come with a free valuation, with remortgage applications benefitting from £500 cashback on completion. 

Emma Hollingworth, managing director of mortgages at MPowered Mortgages, said: “We are committed to supporting brokers and their customers, which is why we have reduced rates to make our mortgages more affordable during what is a tough time to purchase or remortgage a home.  

“We want to help individuals to fulfill their homeownership aspirations which is why keeping rates as low as possible is a priority for us as a lender.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 01, 2023
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 02, 2023
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 08, 2023
Wetherby Racecourse, Wetherby

Latest Poll

Brokers, how will you try to maintain business levels in 2023?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.