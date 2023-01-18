Keystone Property Finance and MPowered Mortgages slash rates – round-up

Keystone Property Finance has cut rates across its fixed range by up to 0.2 per cent.

This applies to its specialist, expat and holiday let ranges which have been reduced by 0.15 per cent, 0.1 per cent and 0.2 per cent respectively.

Rates now begin at 5.64 per cent for a five-year fix at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a four per cent arrangement fee. This is available on standard properties.

At 75 per cent LTV, the equivalent deal has a rate of 5.74 per cent.

Keystone also has five-year fixes which come with a three per cent arrangement fee and higher rates which begin at 5.89 per cent after a reduction in pricing.

The lender continues to allow borrowers to move from a variable rate product to a fixed rate deal under its ‘switch and fix’ initiative.

Elise Coole (pictured), managing director at Keystone Property Finance, said: “We really wanted to hit the ground running in 2023 and I think that we’ve proved that by cutting our fixed rate range not once, but twice so far this year.

“When conditions allow us to reduce our rates, we don’t wait around to pass those cost savings onto landlords, which is why we have been so active in the first three weeks of 2023.”

She added: “We are constantly keeping an eye on markets and we will continue to make improvements, whether through rate reductions or criteria enhancements, wherever we possibly can.

“Our message to brokers is simple: we’re well-funded and have a large appetite to lend this year, so come and talk to us. We’re certain we have a solution for you and your clients.”

MPowered Mortgages

MPowered Mortgages has reduced pricing on its residential products by up to 0.27 per cent.

Its three-year fixed residential mortgage rates now start from 4.54 per cent, while five-year fixes begin from 4.41 per cent at 60 per cent LTV.

At 75 per cent LTV, the five-year fix is priced at 4.46 per cent, then at 4.61 per cent and 4.66 per cent at 80 per cent and 85 per cent LTV respectively.

All applications come with a free valuation, with remortgage applications benefitting from £500 cashback on completion.

Emma Hollingworth, managing director of mortgages at MPowered Mortgages, said: “We are committed to supporting brokers and their customers, which is why we have reduced rates to make our mortgages more affordable during what is a tough time to purchase or remortgage a home.

“We want to help individuals to fulfill their homeownership aspirations which is why keeping rates as low as possible is a priority for us as a lender.”