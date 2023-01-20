You are here: Home - News -

News

Landlords need to adapt properties as number of older tenants rise

by:
  • 20/01/2023
  • 0
Landlords need to adapt properties as number of older tenants rise
As the number of long-term tenants aged over 65 surges, half of landlords say they are prepared to make changes to their property to accommodate the needs of older tenants but this may come with price tag at a time of rising costs in the sector.

Analysis from Paragon Bank, based on government data, has revealed that the number of households in the private rented sector (PRS) aged between 45 and 64 increased by 70 per cent over the past 10 years, with those aged 65 or over increasing by 38 percent.

And many of this cohort are expected to remain in rented accommodation, according to the bank’s report –The Middle-Aged Tenant Surge.

Richard Rowntree, Paragon Bank managing director of mortgages, said: “The idea that the private rented sector is the tenure of the young is outdated. Over half of tenants today are over the age of 35 and, if current trends continue, the average age of tenants living in the sector will only rise.“

And given these figures, it is encumbent on landlords to take note and adapt their dwellings accordingly. Paragon’s research showed that 46 per cent of landlords would be willing to fund property alterations to cater for older tenants.

In terms of cost, the survey of nearly 800 landlords revealed that the average amount they would invest is £985. The research showed that 21 per cent would invest up to £1,000, with 11 per cent investing up to £3,000 to adapt the property. And five per cent would go as far as investing £5,000 or more.

Rowntree said: “As with other distinct tenant groups – young couples and students to name but two – older tenants have their specific requirements. Over 65s are more likely to live alone and in smaller homes, for example, and the sector will need to adapt and evolve to cater for this ageing tenant population.”

The survey showed that landlords viewed older tenants as advantageous due to the fact they tend to prefer to have longer tenancies (65 per cent), are more respectful of neighbours and the community (63 per cent) and are reliable (58 per cent).

 

More stress on stretched landlords?

However, despite these perceived advantages, the need to potentially adapt homes to the rising number of older tenants, comes at a time when landlords in the buy-to-let market are already being financially stretched.

Rising mortgage rates, the ongoing cost of living crisis and the need to upgrade their properties to have an Energy Performance Certificate of C or higher in the next two to five years (though not law yet), mean that times are tough for many in the private rental sector.

On the latter point, Rowntree feels that this may not be an issue.

He said: “It’s important to stress that the 2025/2028 dates were proposed over two years ago by the government and the industry is still awaiting the government’s response to that consultation. Therefore, we don’t anticipate the government sticking to that timetable.”

 

Older tenants a better bet?

Meanwhile, he also stresses that many landlords are willing to invest more in order to both build their capital but also provide decent accommodation.

He said: “With almost all of Paragon’s lending classed as specialist, we work with a largely professional landlord base. We see professional landlords as operating their portfolios like SMEs, meaning they are often well placed and willing to invest in their properties in response to market and regulatory changes, as well as tenant demand.

“This investment obviously offers capital appreciation and rental income potential but, contrary to the perception seen in some sections of the media and politics, landlords strive to provide high quality homes. Research undertaken as part of our forthcoming report on ‘Raising the standards of privately rented property’ shows that landlords’ main driver for investing in improving their properties is to ensure they are providing a good home for their tenants.

Rowntree also added that older tenants could be a better choice for many landlords.

He said: “In addition, further Paragon research shows that older tenants are more satisfied with their rented accommodation, increasing the likelihood of them remaining in it for longer. This means that senior renters offer landlords stability through reduced void periods and reliable rental income.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Nick is a long-time corporate and personal finance journalist and editor. He is managing editor of AE3 Media

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 01, 2023
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 02, 2023
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 08, 2023
Wetherby Racecourse, Wetherby

Latest Poll

Brokers, how will you try to maintain business levels in 2023?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.