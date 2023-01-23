Landbay reduces special edition rates; Skipton BS cuts rates and withdraws deals – round-up

Buy-to-let lender Landbay has cut rates in its special edition range by up to 0.3 per cent to five brokers increased flexibility for their clients.

Rates start from 4.29 per cent and the cuts apply to standard property deals with loan to values (LTV) of 55, 65 and 75 per cent.

There are different fee structures available, ranging from two to seven per cent, which the lender said would help affordability and different Interest Coverage Ratio (ICR) requirements.

Examples include a five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV with two per cent fee at 5.39 per cent and five per cent fee is 4.79 per cent.

Five-year fixed rates at 65 per cent LTV with two per cent fee are priced at 5.34 per cent and five per cent fee is 4.34 per cent.

Its deal with a 55 per cent LTV with two per cent fee is 5.29 per cent and with seven per cent fee is 4.29 per cent.

Rob Stanton, business development director at Landbay, said: “We are pleased to be able to announce another reduction in our five-year fixed rate special edition range on standard properties.

“The choice of the interest rate and fee combination allows brokers flexibility in working out what is best for their clients especially in calculating the ICR to meet affordability requirements.”

Skipton withdraws and cuts rates for resi and BTL existing customer deals

Skipton Building Society will withdraw selected residential and buy-to-let existing customer ranges and cuts select rates.

The changes come into force from 9am on 25 January.

The lender is making cuts of up to 1.02 per cent on selected deals in remaining existing customer ranges and is bringing back its five-year fixed shared ownership deal at 80 per cent LTV for existing customers only.

Skipton is also withdrawing its two-year fixed rate 95 per cent LTV shared ownership existing customer deals.

The lender has also extended the end dates of existing customer deals from March 25/28 to May 25/28.