You are here: Home - News -

News

Landbay reduces special edition rates; Skipton BS cuts rates and withdraws deals – round-up

by:
  • 23/01/2023
  • 0
Landbay reduces special edition rates; Skipton BS cuts rates and withdraws deals – round-up
Buy-to-let lender Landbay has cut rates in its special edition range by up to 0.3 per cent to five brokers increased flexibility for their clients.

Rates start from 4.29 per cent and the cuts apply to standard property deals with loan to values (LTV) of 55, 65 and 75 per cent.

There are different fee structures available, ranging from two to seven per cent, which the lender said would help affordability and different Interest Coverage Ratio (ICR) requirements.

Examples include a five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV with two per cent fee at 5.39 per cent and five per cent fee is 4.79 per cent.

Five-year fixed rates at 65 per cent LTV with two per cent fee are priced at 5.34 per cent and five per cent fee is 4.34 per cent.

Its deal with a 55 per cent LTV with two per cent fee is 5.29 per cent and with seven per cent fee is 4.29 per cent.

Rob Stanton, business development director at Landbay, said: “We are pleased to be able to announce another reduction in our five-year fixed rate special edition range on standard properties.

“The choice of the interest rate and fee combination allows brokers flexibility in working out what is best for their clients especially in calculating the ICR to meet affordability requirements.”

 

Skipton withdraws and cuts rates for resi and BTL existing customer deals

Skipton Building Society will withdraw selected residential and buy-to-let existing customer ranges and cuts select rates.

The changes come into force from 9am on 25 January.

The lender is making cuts of up to 1.02 per cent on selected deals in remaining existing customer ranges and is bringing back its five-year fixed shared ownership deal at 80 per cent LTV for existing customers only.

Skipton is also withdrawing its two-year fixed rate 95 per cent LTV shared ownership existing customer deals.

The lender has also extended the end dates of existing customer deals from March 25/28 to May 25/28.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 01, 2023
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 02, 2023
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 08, 2023
Wetherby Racecourse, Wetherby

Latest Poll

Brokers, how will you try to maintain business levels in 2023?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.