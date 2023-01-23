You are here: Home - News -

News

LLLE2023: Fixed mortgage pricing could stay stable even if the base rate rises – Lu

by:
  • 23/01/2023
  • 0
LLLE2023: Fixed mortgage pricing could stay stable even if the base rate rises – Lu
Fixed mortgage rates could remain relatively low even if the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee decided to increase the base rate, an economist has said.

Speaking at the Mortgage Solutions Later Life Lending Event last week, Hansen Lu (pictured), housing economist at Aviva, gave his view on future mortgage pricing during a fireside chat with Esther Dijkstra, managing director, intermediaries at Lloyds Banking Group. 

Dijkstra asked Lu if interest rates had reached their peak or if there was more volatility to come. 

Lu said volatility was “hard to predict” and said he would not share his own prediction publicly, but said the markets expected an additional one per cent higher than where they are now for coming down by the end of the year. 

“I would say that markets are often wrong with their predictions. 

“A lot of rate rises have already happened. It’s probably close to the peak. Economists and forecasters tend to think that rates will peak at a slightly lower level than markets do,” Lu added. 

He said fixed mortgage rates were priced according to future market rates, rather than current ones. He said because markets thought rates would peak at a lower level than they did following the mini Budget, this had already been priced in which is why mortgage rates have been falling. 

“It could very much be the case that as we approach these future market rates and the Bank of England rate keeps rising, it could be that mortgage rates stay reasonably settled, especially fixed rates,” Lu added. 

 

Rates not falling in line with gilt yields 

Lu shared a graph on changing gilt yields and said this was what impacted later life mortgage rates. 

Dijkstra also asked why lenders had not reduced product rates although gilt yields had fallen and Lu said it was partly down to lender rates not fully adjusting to the rapid rise in gilt yield rates. 

“The lack of a fall right now might in part reflect rates and yields falling back into line to where they should have been,” Lu added. 

When asked what impact the wider economic landscape had on the later life lending market, Hansen Lu said: “Higher interest rates have discouraged some customers.” 

He said this included people who were considering inheritance planning, because it would change how much they could pass on to relatives. 

He also said loan to value (LTV) limits had fallen and there were fewer high LTV options on the market. Lu put this down to increased interest rates and uncertainty among lenders. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 01, 2023
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 02, 2023
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 08, 2023
Wetherby Racecourse, Wetherby

Latest Poll

Brokers, how will you try to maintain business levels in 2023?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.