News

All the winners of the Equity Release Awards 2023

  • 24/01/2023
The winners of the 2023 Equity Release Awards were announced last week during a ceremony held at the Hilton Bankside in London.

Attendees on the night were treated to a superb comedic performance by Emmanuel Sonubi. 

Congratulations to all the finalists and the well-deserving winners. 

 

Adviser Categories 

Best Financial Adviser – five or fewer advisers sponsored by Aviva 

Lifetime Equity Release

  

Best Financial Adviser – six to 19 advisers sponsored by Just 

Viva Retirement Solutions 

  

Best Financial Adviser – 20+ advisers 

Equity Release Supermarket 

  

Best Individual Adviser sponsored by Pure Retirement 

Mike Hardy, The Equity Release Experts 

  

Best Mortgage Club 

Air 

  

Best Distributor for Adviser Support, Training & Development 

Air 

  

Other Categories 

Best Conveyancer 

Adlington Law 

  

Best Surveyor 

Countrywide Surveying Services 

  

Best Business Development Manager 

Jade Barry, Equilaw 

  

Best Provider for Adviser Support, Training & Development 

Just 

  

Best Provider for Service sponsored by Equity Release Council 

Pure Retirement 

  

Best Provider for Products 

Aviva 

  

Best Underwriter 

Chirag Upadhyay, Just 

 

Provider Categories 

Best Overall Provider for Lifetime Mortgages 

Aviva 

 

Outstanding Contribution sponsored by Mortgage Solutions

Stuart Wilson, Air

