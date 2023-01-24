All the winners of the Equity Release Awards 2023

The winners of the 2023 Equity Release Awards were announced last week during a ceremony held at the Hilton Bankside in London.

Attendees on the night were treated to a superb comedic performance by Emmanuel Sonubi.

Congratulations to all the finalists and the well-deserving winners.

Adviser Categories

Best Financial Adviser – five or fewer advisers sponsored by Aviva

Lifetime Equity Release

Best Financial Adviser – six to 19 advisers sponsored by Just

Viva Retirement Solutions

Best Financial Adviser – 20+ advisers

Equity Release Supermarket

Best Individual Adviser sponsored by Pure Retirement

Mike Hardy, The Equity Release Experts

Best Mortgage Club

Air

Best Distributor for Adviser Support, Training & Development

Air

Other Categories

Best Conveyancer

Adlington Law

Best Surveyor

Countrywide Surveying Services

Best Business Development Manager

Jade Barry, Equilaw

Best Provider for Adviser Support, Training & Development

Just

Best Provider for Service sponsored by Equity Release Council

Pure Retirement

Best Provider for Products

Aviva

Best Underwriter

Chirag Upadhyay, Just

Provider Categories

Best Overall Provider for Lifetime Mortgages

Aviva

Outstanding Contribution sponsored by Mortgage Solutions

Stuart Wilson, Air