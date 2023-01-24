All the winners of the Equity Release Awards 2023

Attendees on the night were treated to a superb comedic performance by Emmanuel Sonubi.
Congratulations to all the finalists and the well-deserving winners.
Adviser Categories
Best Financial Adviser – five or fewer advisers sponsored by Aviva
Lifetime Equity Release
Best Financial Adviser – six to 19 advisers sponsored by Just
Viva Retirement Solutions
Best Financial Adviser – 20+ advisers
Equity Release Supermarket
Best Individual Adviser sponsored by Pure Retirement
Mike Hardy, The Equity Release Experts
Best Mortgage Club
Air
Best Distributor for Adviser Support, Training & Development
Air
Other Categories
Best Conveyancer
Adlington Law
Best Surveyor
Countrywide Surveying Services
Best Business Development Manager
Jade Barry, Equilaw
Best Provider for Adviser Support, Training & Development
Just
Best Provider for Service sponsored by Equity Release Council
Pure Retirement
Best Provider for Products
Aviva
Best Underwriter
Chirag Upadhyay, Just
Provider Categories
Best Overall Provider for Lifetime Mortgages
Aviva
Outstanding Contribution sponsored by Mortgage Solutions
Stuart Wilson, Air