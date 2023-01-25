Finova launches lender platform to onboard brokers

Finova has launched a data management application to help lenders keep on top of broker relationships.

The mortgage technology provider said onboarding brokers can be a “messy process” and when done manually is prone to human error.

The firm’s Intermediary Manager aims to streamline the onboarding process for both lenders and brokers. The system can automatically share welcome packs, or request necessary ID and due diligence documents at relevant times for a smooth process with all data held in one place.

Business development managers can store details of their key account, notes from visits, and create tasks or schedule appointments through an integrated calendar.

The platform provides performance data and KPI tracking, and allows the capture of softer facts such as brokers’ favourite cuisine or football team.

Intermediary Manager also provides the tools to communicate new product launches, product withdrawals, criteria changes and other announcements.

David Bennett, commercial director at Finova (pictured), said: “Our goal is to boost business submission to lenders by helping them prioritise, onboard, and engage with brokers.

“We noticed the opportunity when a major high street lender came knocking, looking for software to solve their problems with poor broker management. We are delighted to readily offer a solution, which we have now trialled with a number of lenders.

“The early impact of streamlining onboarding and improving broker engagement has been great to see, and we are looking forward to working with many more lenders and helping them up their game in broker management.”

Kathy Bowes, intermediary manager at The Cambridge Building Society, added: “Intermediary Manager has allowed us to have a joined-up approach to manage ongoing relationships with intermediaries from initial registration.

“Real time data adds another layer enabling business levels to be viewed at individual, firm or network level which supports conversations about future potential business. The project team were there all the way to support the implementation and provided training to ensure we were fully aware of how the system worked and could be used.”