Twenty7tec adds Kensington to Apply module after successful pilot

Technology provider Twenty7tec has brought in Kensington Mortgages to its Apply module, and the integration has been rolled out to all Velocity platform users.

The integration allows brokers to submit decisions in principle to Kensington Mortgages from Apply, which reduces the need to rekey data and saves the broker time and effort.

The apply module is the single point of transaction for all data, documents and communication around the application, increasing the efficiency of the application submission process.

Twenty7tec and Kensington Mortgages piloted the Apply module last year, with Mortgage Advice Bureau, Connells Group and Primis.

Nathan Reilly (pictured), director of customer relationships at Twenty7tec noted: “From the outset, feedback and engagement from users piloting the Kensington Mortgages integration has been extremely positive, so we’re really pleased all Velocity users will now be able to benefit from an increased level of efficiency and time saving when submitting applications.”

Eloise Hall, Kensington Mortgages’ interim head of national accounts commented: “After a successful pilot with some of Kensington’s key partners, we are pleased to be launching to the whole of the intermediary market. Kensington is committed to offering our broker partners an easy and speedy service, showcased by our record-breaking year of continuous day one service levels.

“By working with the team at Twenty7Tec, we are able to take this to the next level offering our valued broker partners a more simplified and streamlined journey based on cutting-edge technology and expertise.”