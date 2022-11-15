You are here: Home - News -

Kensington Mortgages added to Twenty7tec’s Apply

by:
  • 15/11/2022
Twenty7tec has added Kensington Mortgages to its Apply system.

The integration means that brokers can submit decisions in principle (DIPs) to Kensington through Apply, without having to rekey any data.

Twenty7tec argues that as Apply acts as a single point of transmission for all data and documents related to an application, it can streamline the application process.

The addition of Kensington Mortgages is initially in a pilot phase, ahead of being rolled out fully. 

Nathan Reilly, director of customer relationships at Twenty7tec, said this partnership underlined the commitment from both parties towards delivering innovation and efficiency for advisers.

He continued: “I’m confident the increased time saving and certainty the integration offers will be well received by advisers at a time when it’s never been more important.”

Eloise Hall, interim head of national accounts at Kensington, added: “Kensington is committed to offering our broker partners an easy and speedy service, showcased by our record-breaking year of continuous day one service levels. 

“By working with the team at Twenty7tec, we are able to take this to the next level offering our valued broker partners a more simplified and streamlined journey based on cutting-edge technology and expertise.”

The Kensington addition comes after Nationwide integrated with Apply in October

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

