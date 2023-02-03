You are here: Home - News -

177 Mortgages restructures senior management team

  • 03/02/2023
Advice firm 177 Mortgages, formerly known as One 77 Mortgages, has made changes to its senior management team including a series of promotions.

Kevin Brown, previously compliance and operations director, has been promoted to managing director. He has worked with the firm for 11 years and in his new role, will oversee the day-to-day running of the business. 

This change will allow founder and CEO Alastair McKee (pictured) to focus on the growth and long-term strategy of 177 Mortgages. 

Deirdre Lee has moved up to the role of director of people, formerly head of people. She has been with the firm for a decade and will now have the responsibility of defining and embedding its culture. 

McKee said: “Promoting both Kevin and Deirdre demonstrates our commitment to personal development. Their combined experience and their passion for 177 Mortgages give me great confidence in our ability to achieve our growth plans, whilst maintaining and enhancing our great workplace culture.” 

 

Newly created new-build role

Additionally, Lisa Burns-Kent has been appointed to the newly created role of new build development director. She joined the firm in November last year, bringing with her 24 years of experience in the new-build sector.  

Burns-Kent has previously worked at broker firms Meridian Mortgages and Mortgage Advice Bureau. At 177 Mortgages, she will be tasked with developing and growing the firm’s new build proposition as part of its goal to become one of the largest brokers in the new-build sector. 

Brown said: “The new-build market is key to our growth strategy and the appointment of Lisa into this senior management role demonstrates this. Her experience and knowledge of this area will add real value to the senior management team and help shape the expansion for us in this area.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

