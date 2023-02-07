Lucy Frazer steps down as housing minister to take up cabinet role

Earlier today, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that the King had given approval to create four new departments. These are the Department for Culture, Media and Sport; Department for Business and Trade; Department for Science, Innovation and Technology; and Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Frazer will take on the mantle of Secretary of State for the new Department for Culture, Media and Sport, whose focus will be on the “importance of culture, media and sport to economy and build on UK’s position as a global leader in the creative arts”.

She was appointed housing minister in October last year, meaning she only served in the role for around 113 days.

Prior to becoming housing minister she was minister of state for the Department for Transport, a role which she held for around two months.

Frazer was financial secretary to the Treasury and, prior to that, was minister of state in the Ministry of Justice for about two years. She has also served as solicitor general.

She has been an MP since 2015 and has been elected three times.

Frazer was the fourth housing minister in 2022, with Marcus Jones, Stuart Andrew and Christopher Pincher also holding the role.

Rachael Maclean, MP for Redditch since 2017, has been appointed housing minister. She was previously minister of state for the Ministry of Justice for around two months and before that was parliamentary under secretary of state for the Home Office for just under a year.

Before that she worked at parliamentary under secretary of state for the Department of Transport for over a year.