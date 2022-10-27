You are here: Home - News -

Lucy Frazer appointed minister of state for housing

by:
  • 27/10/2022
South East Cambridgeshire MP Lucy Frazer has been appointed as minister of state for housing, the third so far this year.

She was most recently minister of state at the Department for Transport, a role she held for around two months.

Before that, she was financial secretary to the Treasury and, prior to that, was minister of state in the Ministry of Justice for about two years. She has also served as solicitor general.

Frazer has been an MP since 2015 and has been elected three times.

The role has previously been held by Marcus Jones, Stuart Andrew and Christopher Pincher.

Frazer will work alongside Michael Gove, who was reappointed as Levelling Up Secretary earlier this week.

Gove’s appointment has been broadly welcomed by the industry, who point to his Levelling Up and Providing a Fairer Private Rented Sector reports.

