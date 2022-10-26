Michael Gove returns as Levelling Up Secretary under Sunak

The new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has appointed Michael Gove as Secretary of State for Leveling Up, Housing and Communities, marking a return to the role.

He has also been given the role of minister for intergovernmental relations. He will lead coordination with devolved administrations on the Prime Minister’s behalf, including England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Gove was previously Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities between September last year and July this year but was fired by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this year amid a wave of resignations.

At the time he was the fourth Secretary of State for the department since 2015 and since his departure there have been three more. This includes Marcus Jones, Greg Clark and Simon Clarke.

During his time at the department, he partially oversaw the Building Safety Bill, called on the Financial Conduct Authority to investigation the building insurance market for high-risk leaseholders and sent out contracts for cladding remediation to developers.

Gove previously held roles as the minister for the Cabinet Office from 2020 to 2021 and before he was the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster between 2019 and 2021.

He has also been Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs for around two years, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice for around a year, Chief Whip for around a year and Secretary of State for Education for around four years.

Gove was elected Conservative MP for Surrey Heath in 2005.