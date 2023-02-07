Nationwide slashes rates by up to 0.75 per cent

Nationwide is lowering fixed rates across its ranges by as much as 0.75 per cent, with changes coming into force from tomorrow.

In its first-time buyer range, two, three, five and 10-year fixed rates up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) will be lowered by up to 0.75 per cent.

This includes its 10-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV with £999 fee which has gone from 5.09 per cent to 4.34 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate at 95 per cent LTV with £999 fee has fallen by 0.3 per cent o 5.59 per cent.

Remortgage deals have also been cut by around 0.75 per cent. Its 10-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV with a £999 fee has reduced by 0.75 per cent to 4.34 per cent, and its five-year fixed rate at 85 per cent LTV with £999 fee has fallen by 0.15 per cent to 4.49 per cent.

For new customers moving home, its five-year fixed rate at 95 per cent LTV with a £999 fee has decreased by 0.45 per cent to 5.44 per cent.

Two, three and 10-year fixed rate deals have also been reduced in this range.

For existing members moving home, fixed rate pricing for two, three and 10-year fixed rates will fall by up to 0.75 per cent and shared equity rates up to 80 per cent LTV will decrease by 0.05 per cent.

Selected switcher products will fall by around 0.3 per cent, which the lender said reflected its existing mortgage member pricing pledge so switcher deals will be the same or lower than remortgage equivalents.

Tracker rates will increase by 0.5 per cent following the base rate hike last week to four per cent.

Henry Jordan, director of mortgages at Nationwide Building Society, said: “We have made a number of rate reductions on our fixed rates since the start of the year and these cuts will make sure our entire range remains competitive for all types of borrowers.

“We also continue to ensure that we are maintaining our existing mortgage member pricing pledge where our switcher rates are the same or lower than remortgage equivalents.”