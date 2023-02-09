You are here: Home - News -

Earl Shilton Building Society’s risk and compliance manager to retire after 44 years

  • 09/02/2023
Leicestershire-based Earl Shilton Building Society’s (Esbs) long-serving risk and compliance manager Sally Hunt is retiring at the end of the month after more than four decades at the company.

Hunt joined the company as the age of 17 and then worked her way up to the executive team where she oversaw risk and compliance.

The company said that in her role, Hunt worked “tirelessly to protect, shape, and enhance Esbs, its reputation, and its all-important members”.

It added that with the evolving regulatory landscape she had been “instrumental” in developing and futureproofing its risk and compliance team.

During her retirement she plans to spend time with her family, including her granddaughter, as well as travelling, enjoying live music events and gardening.

Paul Tilley, chief executive of Esbs, said: “Sally has been a prominent figure at Esbs for the last four decades, familiar to colleagues and members. She will be sorely missed by us all, but we hope she enjoys her very well-deserved retirement.

“On behalf of everyone at the society, I would like to say a huge thank you to Sally for all that she has done and wish her all the very best for the future.”

Hunt continued: “I feel immensely proud of the fulfilling career I’ve had at Esbs and the progress that we, as a team, have made in the last 44 years.

“We have a deep sense of loyalty and team spirit at Esbs, and I know that I am leaving the risk and compliance team in a stronger position and in the hands of colleagues who will always do what is best for our members.”

She added: “Esbs is at the heart of the local community and I am fortunate to have met so many wonderful people throughout my time here. I wish my colleagues and our loyal members all the very best for the future.”

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.