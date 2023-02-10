West One Loans appoints Rylands to national sales manager and hires BDM

Rylands will manage the company’s field sales business development and broker support team. She will report directly to managing director of residential mortgages and second charges Marie Grundy.

She has been working with West One Loans since 2019, and before that worked as business development manager (BDM) at Mint Bridging.

Before that, she spent nearly 23 years at Yorkshire Building Society, most recently as area manager based in Merseyside and North Wales.

Frame joins as BDM

The lender has also hired Janet Frame as BDM for the North West and Yorkshire.

Frame joins from Nottingham Building Society where she was a BDM for the North for around three years.

Before that, she worked at Kensington Mortgages as an account development manager for nearly two years and has also held roles at Masthaven Bank and GE Money Home Lending.

Grundy said: “It gives me great pleasure to announce Pauline’s promotion and to welcome Janet to the team.

“Pauline has played an integral part in the growth of second charge lending at West One and more recently in the launch of our specialist residential mortgages.”

She continued that as demand for its products continues to grow it is looking to expand its sales team and recruit “talented individuals” like Janet.

“She brings a huge amount of knowledge and experience, and I look forward to working with her.

“We have ambitious plans to carry on growing the business and we believe we are well placed to do that, with a combination of the best products and best people to support intermediaries and their clients,” Grundy added.

Rylands added: “We have a brilliant team of people in place and I’m delighted to be taking on this new role overseeing our sales activity and support for brokers.

“It’s an exciting time for us as a business and we’re looking forward to what lies ahead as we continue to expand what we do.

“There is a real need for specialist mortgages at this moment in time and our aim is to reach many more borrowers and to help them to access the finance they need.”