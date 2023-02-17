TMA Club launches two fixed rate deals with Principality Building Society

TMA Club has brought out a duo of two-year fixed rate deals with Principality Building Society, the biggest building society in Wales.

The mortgage club’s directly authorised brokers can access these two deals, which are priced at 4.55 per cent and 4.95 per cent respectively.

The deals start at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) and the maximum loan size is £1m for both deals.

Both products have free valuations and fee-assisted legals.

Lisa Martin, development director at TMA, said: “Principality Building Society and TMA Club have a shared goal and commitment to providing brokers with access to the best products for customers.

“As a result, we are pleased to have partnered with Principality to add two exclusive products to our offering. We are certain that Principality Building Society’s exclusive products will bring real value to our members and their clients.”

Shaun Middleton, head of distribution at Principality Building Society, added: “TMA Club’s mission of helping advisers deliver the best and most suitable advice to their customers is one that really resonates with us.

“Here at Principality Building Society we too aim to put the broker and, ultimately, the end-customers’, needs at the forefront of everything we do. Amidst a dynamic market environment, we’re pleased to be partnering with a mortgage club that consistently supports its directly authorised brokers to best cater for their customers’ evolving borrowing needs.”