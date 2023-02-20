You are here: Home - News -

Nationwide teams up with Plain Numbers to enhance member communication

  • 20/02/2023
The UK’s largest building society Nationwide has teamed up with Plain Numbers, a firm that aims to help those who struggle with numbers, to improve member communication and communicate numerical information in a “clear and more effective way”.

By partnering with Plain Numbers, Nationwide has “committed to put their customers’ needs at the heart of their work and provide communications that are easier to understand for those who struggle with numbers”.

Plain Numbers said this was especially important given the cost of living crisis, and showed the mutual’s dedication to help members understand their finances, make informed decisions and reach their financial goals.

The firm added that as Nationwide had over 16 millions customers this would be an “exciting opportunity” to support members understand important financial information.

Over the next three years, Nationwide colleagues will get training and become certified as Plain Numbers practitioners.

Plain Numbers will also certify several communications, which shows customers they have been written to Plain Numbers standard.

 

Millions struggle with numbers

Louise Prior, director of member propositions at Nationwide Building Society said, “Millions of adults across the UK struggle to understand numbers. As a member-owned financial services organisation it is our job to try and make things easier to understand and help where we can.

“By improving the way we explain important financial information, we aim to ensure all our members can fully understand their financial situation and are able to make better decisions for their finances and the challenges that life may throw at them.”

Mike Ellicock, CEO and co-founder of Plain Numbers said, “We’re delighted to welcome Nationwide as a Plain Numbers Partner. We see the work we are doing to support customer understanding and Nationwide’s commitment to supporting its members as a perfect fit.

“We know we can help millions of people get a better understanding of key financial information through this partnership, which means that members can make the decisions that work best for them and achieve their financial goals.”

Other partners include Admiral, Atlanta, Automnet Insurance Group, Aviva, Bupa, Carole Nash, ClearScore, DirectLine Group, Fidelity International, FSCS, Jaja, Manchester Credit Union, More Than, New Day, Pay Captain, Pay Plan, Royal London, RSA, Standard Life, Swinton Insurance, Thames Water and The West Brom.

The Association of British Insurers, Bank of England, Building Societies Association and HM Treasury help “raise the profile” of the organisaition.

