News

Virgin Money raises exclusive remortgage rates by up to 0.25 per cent

  • 20/02/2023
Virgin Money raises exclusive remortgage rates by up to 0.25 per cent
Virgin Money is increasing its exclusive remortgage deals between 65 and 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) by up to 0.25 per cent.

The changes come into force from 8pm today and applies to nine products in total.

This includes four £999 fee products on both two and five-year fixed rates. Its two-year fixed rate at 65 per cent LTV has gone up by 0.11 per cent to 4.54 per cent.

Its two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV has risen by 0.11 per cent to 4.59 per cent, whilst its five-year fixed rate at 65 per cent LTV has increased by 0.04 per cent to 3.99 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV has gone up by 0.08 per cent to 4.18 per cent.

Virgin Money has increased the rates on its five fee-saver remortgage deals by around 0.25 per cent.

This includes its fee-saver three-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV, which has gone up by 0.25 per cent to 4.59 per cent.

Its two-year fixed rates at 65 and 75 per cent LTV have risen by 0.2 per cent to 4.79 per cent and 4.89 per cent respectively.

Its five-year fixed rate at 65 per cent LTV has gone up by 0.08 per cent to 4.18 per cent and its 75 per cent LTV equivalent has risen by 0.09 per cent to 4.29 per cent.

Virgin Money urged brokers to send applications for outgoing rates as soon as possible.

