Skipton BS cuts resi and BTL rates and ups max loan size

The changes come into force from 9am today.
The lender has cut rates in its fixed core residential range of up to 0.31 per cent. This includes a two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a £995 fee that has fallen by 0.31 per cent to 4.54 per cent.
Its no-fee five-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV has decreased by 0.22 per cent to 4.35 per cent.
Skipton Building Society has lowered rates for five-year fixed rates in its buy-to-let ranges by up to 0.14 per cent to 4.95 per cent.
The lender has extended the end dates for residential products, with two-year deals end dates set for June 2025 and five-year deal end dates set at June 2028.
The maximum loan size for residential products up to £3m at 60 and 75 per cent LTV, excluding existing customer only and government scheme products is up from £1m.