You are here: Home - News -

News

Consumer confidence in household finances and economy rises

by:
  • 24/02/2023
  • 0
Households’ confidence in their financial situation, ability to save and the health of the economy is on the rise, according to a new survey.

Research firm Growth from Knowledge (GfK)’s consumer confidence index rose by seven points in the month to February to a score of -38.

While the headline consumer confidence score remained ‘severely depressed’ according to director Joe Staton, the public mood was one of resilience.

The score is based on consumer responses to how their financial situation has changed over the last 12 months and how they expect it to change in the forthcoming year, their attitude towards the general economy, their confidence in making major purchases and their ability to save.

The scale ranges from -100 to +100, with positive score indicating a more optimistic outlook.

Across all measures, consumer confidence increased month-on-month and is now at the same level as April 2022, after falling to a low point of -49 in September last year.

The biggest increase in confidence was in the general economic situation over the next 12 months, up 11 points.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor noted: “The UK Gfk consumer confidence index increased to -38 in February from -45 in January, sharply outpacing expectations for a reading of -43. This was the biggest month-on-month rise in nearly two years with sentiment hitting the highest level since April 2022.

“Nonetheless, the reading is still languishing in negative territory and 12 points below its reading from February 2022 amid the cost-of-living crisis, lacklustre growth, and rampant inflation. But consumers were more willing to purchase bigger items and reported an improvement in their personal finances.”

No ‘green shoots’ just yet

Joe Staton, client strategy director, Growth for Knowledge, said: “Despite widely reported headwinds of inflation continuing to outstrip wage rises, and the ongoing household challenge from the cost-of-living crisis, consumers have suddenly shown more optimism about the state of their personal finances and the general economic situation, especially for the coming year. While it’s too early to talk about ‘green shoots of recovery’, the uptick across all measures should be welcomed.”

The pace of inflation slowed for the third consecutive to 10.1 per cent according to the Office for National Statistics as the cost of transport, fuel, restaurants and hotels eased. But Staton warned that increase in optimism may be short-lived.

“The headline consumer confidence score is still severely depressed and the mood as well as the economy remain a long way off pre-lockdown levels, but a little consumer resilience might be what we need to soften any downturn in 2023,” he added. “However, many challenges remain and this may be nothing more than a bubble of hope – and bubbles always burst.”

Scholar agreed with that assessment but noted that there were signs of optimism.

She said: “Not dissimilar to the inflation picture, consumer confidence has a long way to go to restore more normal levels, but the latest reading points to an encouraging trajectory with sentiment starting to shift away from near all-time lows.

“With the UK narrowly staving off a recession, financial markets picking up, inflation starting to ease and interest rates approaching their peak, there are incipient signs of hope for the UK consumer.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Nick is a long-time corporate and personal finance journalist and editor. He is managing editor of AE3 Media

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Has buy-to-let affordability improved since higher product fees have been introduced?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/