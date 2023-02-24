You are here: Home - News -

News

Sesame Bankhall releases protection support guides for advisers

by:
  • 24/02/2023
  • 0
Sesame Bankhall releases protection support guides for advisers
Sesame Bankhall has added a range of practical support guides to help advisers increase their protection business.

The guides focus on three key challenges advisers face with regards to writing more protection business.

The first guide is on customer communication, and is a white-labelled consumer guide to protection that advisers can use to go over options with customers in “plain and easy-to-understand language”.

The second guide is on making recommendations and is an overview for advisers on four factors key to protection recommendations. These are product, price, underwriting and service.

The last guide is on underwriting, and is a step-by-step guide on how advisers can traverse the underwriting process, including tips on how to speed up the process.

The guides have been developed in response to the group’s protection pledge campaign, which highlights key issues and challenges advisers come across when trying to write more protection business.

Advisers can get more information on the guides by emailing: protection@trustpms.com

 

‘Protection can provide peace of mind’

Emma Thomson, head of protection and general insurance propositions at Sesame Bankhall Group, said: “At a time when volatile economic conditions are increasing the pressure on consumers, protection can provide financial resilience and peace of mind.

“The onus on advisers to have these conversations will increase further through the implementation of Consumer Duty, as the FCA looks to ensure businesses are helping provide better outcomes to customers and safeguard them against foreseeable harm.”

She said that over 750 advisers had signed up to its protection pledge campaign and pledged to have a protection conversation with every customer, in order to gauge appetite.

“Now that our campaign has identified the key protection challenges advisers are facing, boosting their knowledge, skills and confidence is the natural next step. Sesame Bankhall Group’s guides will make it easier for advisers to make a recommendation and navigate the underwriting process, while also empowering their customers to make better-informed decisions when it comes to protection,” Thomson noted.

 

‘New guides are a welcome addition’

New Leaf Distribution is one of the financial advisory firms that signed up to the protection pledge campaign.

Daniel Hobbs, managing director at New Leaf Distribution, said: “As a forward-thinking firm, we are always looking for ways to improve our customer communications and streamline adviser processes.

“All these new guides are a welcome addition, helping us to engage our customers by presenting the options clearly and simply. The consumer guide to protection is one of the best I’ve seen as a summary for customers, and it can be white labelled too, which is a real bonus. Once a customer truly understands the reassurance that can be gained from protecting themselves and their family’s future then the benefits to all become abundantly clear.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Has buy-to-let affordability improved since higher product fees have been introduced?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.