Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 24/02/2023

  • 24/02/2023
Mortgage pricing, swap rate expectations and further sub-four per cent additions to the market were popular with readers this week.

Sheldon Mills, executive director, consumers and competition at the FCA’s warning for firms to “act now” regarding Consumer Duty with the suggestion that some firms were adopting “avoidance tactics” was of interest.

Secretary of State for Levelling Up’s Michael Gove’s plans to reform leasehold in the next parliamentary session and comments on the buy-to-let market also ranked in the top 10.

Swap rate trends suggest current mortgage pricing is here to stay – Maddox

 

Halifax and E.surv to offer remote valuation service for select remortgage customers

 

Santander adds sub-four per cent deal and cuts new business and PT rates

 

Outlook brightening for buy-to-let mortgages – Standard Chartered Bank

 

This current stamp duty break is failing to invigorate the market – Bamford

 

Gove plans to introduce leasehold reform in next parliamentary session

Nationwide teams up with Plain Numbers to enhance member communication

 

Lender communication top issue for brokers ahead of Consumer Duty

 

Sub-four per cent deals: which lenders are offering them?

 

Firms must ‘act now’ as Consumer Duty deadline will not be moved, warns FCA’s Mills

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

