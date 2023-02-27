You are here: Home - News -

Zephyr Homeloans slashes five-year fixed rates by up to 0.3 per cent

  • 27/02/2023
Specialist buy-to-let mortgage lender Zephyr Homeloans has cut five-year fixed rates by up to 0.3 per cent.

The lender said that it has reduced rates for deals aimed at properties with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating between A and C.

This includes five-year fixed rate standard buy-to-let mortgage products at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) starting from 5.29 per cent.

Rates also start from 5.29 per cent for buy-to-let mortgage products for new builds and flats above commercial properties at 65 per cent LTV.

Five-year fixed rates buy-to-let mortgage products for houses in multiple occupancy (HMO) and multi-unit freehold blocks at 65 per cent LTV start from 5.59 per cent.

For properties with an EPC rating of D or E, five-year fixed rate standard buy-to-let deals begin from 5.39 per cent at 65 per cent LTV.

This is the same for new builds and flats above commercial properties.

Its five-year fixed rate buy-to-let mortgage deal for HMO and MUFB at 65 per cent LTV starts from 5.69 per cent.

Paul Fryers, managing director at Zephyr Homeloans, said: “Landlords are currently experiencing the effects of higher interest rates and are also having to provide higher deposits.

“By lowering our lending rates, we’re enabling brokers to better support their buy-to-let landlord clients’ needs.”

