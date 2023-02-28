You are here: Home - News -

News

TSB lowers resi and BTL rates by up to one per cent

by:
  • 28/02/2023
  • 0
TSB lowers resi and BTL rates by up to one per cent
TSB has reduced select rates on its residential, buy-to-let, product transfer and additional borrowing deals by up to one per cent.

The changes come into force from today.

On the residential rate side, select purchase and remortgage rates have been cut by up to 0.2 percentage points.

This includes its two-year fixed rate between 75 and 80 per cent LTV with no fee, which has gone down by 0.2 percentage points to 5.14 per cent.

Its two-year fixed remortgage rate with free legals at 60 to 75 per cent LTV has decreased by 0.15 percentage points to 4.89 per cent.

The lender has also introduced shared ownership deals, both with two and five-year fixed rate terms.

Its five-year fixed rate up to 85 per cent LTV has been reduced by 0.15 percentage points to 5.24 per cent, while the two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV has dropped to 5.39 per cent.

Product end dates for residential products have moved out to the end of June.

On the buy-to-let side, select fixed and tracker rates have been slashed by up to one per cent. This includes its two-year fixed rate with no fee going down to 5.44 per cent.

Its two-year tracker deal, available up to 70 per cent LTV with a £995 fee, has decreased by one percentage point to 5.04 per cent.

Buy-to-let remortgage deals have reduced by around 0.4 percentage points, while product end dates for buy-to-let deals have been moved out to the end of July.

Product transfer deals have been lowered by as much as 0.15 percentage points. This includes its two-year fixed rate up to 60 per cent LTV, which has been lowered to 4.84 per cent. It comes with no fee.

Product end dates have been extended to the end of July.

On the additional borrowing side, rates have gone down by around 0.15 percentage points. Its two-year fixed rate up to 60 per cent LTV with no fee stands at 4.99 per cent.

TSB has also added 10-year fixed rates up to 75 per cent LTV, which includes a deal at 60 per cent LTV priced at 4.64 per cent.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Has buy-to-let affordability improved since higher product fees have been introduced?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.