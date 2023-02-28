TSB lowers resi and BTL rates by up to one per cent

TSB has reduced select rates on its residential, buy-to-let, product transfer and additional borrowing deals by up to one per cent.

The changes come into force from today.

On the residential rate side, select purchase and remortgage rates have been cut by up to 0.2 percentage points.

This includes its two-year fixed rate between 75 and 80 per cent LTV with no fee, which has gone down by 0.2 percentage points to 5.14 per cent.

Its two-year fixed remortgage rate with free legals at 60 to 75 per cent LTV has decreased by 0.15 percentage points to 4.89 per cent.

The lender has also introduced shared ownership deals, both with two and five-year fixed rate terms.

Its five-year fixed rate up to 85 per cent LTV has been reduced by 0.15 percentage points to 5.24 per cent, while the two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV has dropped to 5.39 per cent.

Product end dates for residential products have moved out to the end of June.

On the buy-to-let side, select fixed and tracker rates have been slashed by up to one per cent. This includes its two-year fixed rate with no fee going down to 5.44 per cent.

Its two-year tracker deal, available up to 70 per cent LTV with a £995 fee, has decreased by one percentage point to 5.04 per cent.

Buy-to-let remortgage deals have reduced by around 0.4 percentage points, while product end dates for buy-to-let deals have been moved out to the end of July.

Product transfer deals have been lowered by as much as 0.15 percentage points. This includes its two-year fixed rate up to 60 per cent LTV, which has been lowered to 4.84 per cent. It comes with no fee.

Product end dates have been extended to the end of July.

On the additional borrowing side, rates have gone down by around 0.15 percentage points. Its two-year fixed rate up to 60 per cent LTV with no fee stands at 4.99 per cent.

TSB has also added 10-year fixed rates up to 75 per cent LTV, which includes a deal at 60 per cent LTV priced at 4.64 per cent.