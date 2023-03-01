Hanley BS launches trio of fixed rate deals

Hanley Economic Building Society has brought out a trio of fixed rate deals up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV).

The first deal is a fee-free two-year fixed mortgage available up to 95 per cent LTV priced at 5.6 per cent. This is available for purchase and remortgage and includes a free valuation alongside no application or arrangement fees.

The second is a two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV with a rate of 4.85 per cent. It has free valuation, £250 contribution to remortgage legals, £1,000 arrangement fee and is eligible for purchase and remortgage.

The final deal is a four-year fixed rate with a headline rate of 4.59 per cent up to 60 per cent LTV. It comes with free valuation, £250 contribution to remortgage legals, £1,000 arrangement fee and is available for purchase and remortgage.

The deals are applicable for properties through England, Wales and Scotland and has a minimum loan of £30,000 and maximum loan of £500,000.

Each case is assessed on an individual basis by the underwriting team so there is no credit scoring.

David Lownds (pictured), head of marketing and business development at Hanley Economic Building Society, said: “There has been a keen sense of anticipation amongst borrowers and the intermediary community around how lenders will approach the early part of 2023 due to many potential buyers and homeowners adopting a wait and see attitude over the later part of 2022.

“This was inevitable during some uncertain economic times but, it’s fair to say, that we are now operating on some firmer footings from an economic perspective and competition in the lending arena is really starting to heat up.”

He added: “The first two months of the new year have seen us demonstrate our lending appetite and intentions through a host of product launches and there is more to come as we aim to provide our intermediary partners with viable and attractive options to service a variety of client requirements moving forward.”