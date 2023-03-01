You are here: Home - News -

The Mortgage Lender cuts rates across whole BTL range

  • 01/03/2023
Specialist lender The Mortgage Lender has reduced rates across its buy-to-let product range by as much as 0.4 per cent.

The cuts have been applied to two and five-year fixed rates and the changes apply from today.

Its fee-saver remortgage product at 75 per cent LTV has fallen by 0.4 per cent to 5.79 per cent. It has minimum loan of £75,000, £250 cashback and one free standard valuation.

Its five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV in its buy-to-let core range has decreased by 0.2 per cent, bringing its deal with a five per cent fee down to lowest initial rate of 4.64 per cent.

Houses in multiple occupation (HMO) products have gone down by 0.25 per cent and its two-year fixed rate deal has decreased by 0.2 per cent and starts from 5.29 per cent.

David Eaves (pictured), head of sales at The Mortgage Lender comments: “At a time of continued cost of living pressures and affordability challenges, we recognise all are looking for the best option available on the market to suit their circumstances. We’re pleased to announce that we’ve made further reductions across our buy-to-let product range.

“We continue to focus on providing our broker partners access to competitive mortgage deals and the ability to offer their clients appealing products. By deciding to progress with this latest re-price, we highlight our aim to support our brokers and their clients in achieving their property ambitions and to lend for real life.”

