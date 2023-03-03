You are here: Home - News -

News

Nationwide ditches sub-four per cent mortgages as swap rates rise

by:
  • 03/03/2023
  • 0
Nationwide ditches sub-four per cent mortgages as swap rates rise
Nationwide has increased the mortgage rates on select products, effective from 3 March.

The latest change means the mutual is no longer offering the sub-four per cent mortgage deals it did last month. 

Rates now begin at 4.19 per cent for a five-year fixed remortgage deal at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV). This has a £999 fee and was previously 3.99 per cent. The fee-free option is priced at 4.39 per cent. 

For new homemovers and first-time buyers, the five-year fixed product at the same LTV tier with a £999 fee has a rate of 4.24 per cent, a 0.1 per cent increase. The fee-free homemover option is priced at 4.44 per cent and the first-time buyer product has a rate of 4.54 per cent. 

For existing borrowers, rates start at 4.04 per cent for its fee-free two-year fixed additional borrowing green mortgages from 60 to 90 per cent LTV. 

 

Swap rates swinging upwards

A spokesperson for the mutual said it needed to ensure its mortgage pricing was “sustainable at a time where swap rates, on which mortgage pricing is based, continue to fluctuate”. It noted that swap rates had began to rise recently. 

Rates have been increased by between 0.05 per cent and 0.21 per cent. 

Henry Jordan (pictured), director of home at Nationwide Building Society, said: “Over the last few months, we have continued to lower rates across our mortgage range, including doing so four times this year.  

“However, given the recent increase in swap rates, we are having to make some small increases on selected mortgage rates this week so that we can continue to balance our support for all types of borrowers with the need to ensure our rates remain sustainable.” 

 

Mindful of wholesale costs 

Reacting to the news, mortgage professionals said the rate increase was inevitable as market conditions had changed. 

Steven Morris, advising director at Advantage Financial Solutions, said the cost of borrowing money had risen by 0.3 to 0.4 per cent in recent weeks. 

He added: “Given this is a problem being faced by all lenders offering fixed rate mortgages, it seems inevitable others will follow suit, at least to some extent. For now, we hope these changes are things ‘settling down’, rather than a total U-turn on the recent rate cuts we have seen so far in 2023.” 

Justin Moy, managing director at EHF Mortgages, said lenders would be affected by the further Bank of England base rate rise pencilled in for March. 

“Analysts still predict that the base rate will fall towards the end of the year, but there may be some bumps along the way,” Moy added. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Has buy-to-let affordability improved since higher product fees have been introduced?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.