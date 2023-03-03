Section 21 repeal will lead to more landlords leaving – Star Letter 03/03/2023

The first responses for Star Letter come from the article: Section 21 notice use increases by over a third

Arron said: “Landlords do not get rid of good tenants. Section 21 is essential legislation to encourage landlords to stay in the market and its repeal will see many more leave. “Do gooders” often damage their cause through their naivety and rose-coloured spectacles.

“A friend had awful tenants next door to him, screaming [til] the early hours and kids that knew all the swear words, and they complained to the landlord, who simply ended the tenancy with an excuse.

“Under the proposed rules, the complainants would be named on the reason for the eviction and the case could take months to resolve with no certainty of success, so the bad tenants would know who to target.

“Instead, neighbours will be reluctant to challenge such behaviour and so will suffer or move. Generation Rent should move next door to such a tenant or become landlords, so they can understand both sides.”

Mary Hodges noted: “Surely, this increase is all due to the government’s change of treatment of landlords, energy ratings, removal of tax breaks and increases of interest rates pushing the rent thresholds, forcing up rents. Many landlords have decided to sell up as it’s just not worth it anymore.”

‘Lenders are responsible for the service from free legals’

Readers also commented on this story: It’s time to talk about free legals – Belton

John Fisher said: “It’s difficult when comparing a product transfer, with a guarantee of no cost to clients against free legals that may cost the client something and cashback which may not cover the cost of the conveyancing.

“We are judged on our recommendations, both by the client and compliance, without the benefit of hindsight.”

Arron added: “A fun fact is that lenders are responsible for the service from their free legals, as they are solely the agent of the lender and the borrower is not their client, so the client has no right of recourse to the solicitor or legal ombudsman.

“Accordingly, complaints can be made to the lender and then Financial Ombudsman Service, which is a more robust process than the legal one anyway.

“This has prompted a few to offer cashback alternatives, as they are paying out large sums in compensation added to the reputational damage and I suspect few of us will lament the demise of Optima and Enact.”