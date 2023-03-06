You are here: Home - News -

Twenty7tec upgrades Apply integration with Halifax

  • 06/03/2023
Technology provider Twenty7tec has upgraded its Apply integration with Halifax to offer advisers more flexibility and improve the user journey.

The firm said the upgrade permits advisers to amend most decision in principle (DIP) data fields post-submission and resubmit the case using the same mortgage ID for a new DIP decision.

Apply streamlines the application submission process as it is a single point of transmission for data, documents and communication.

Nathan Reilly (pictured), director of customer relationships at Twenty7tec, said: “We’ve seen strong engagement levels from advisers submitting DIPs to Halifax via Apply, with many praising the increased efficiency and time saving the journey offers.

“This latest enhancement, which offers advisers more flexibility and an improved user journey, will no doubt be well received by Apply users.”

Amanda Bryden, head of Halifax Intermediaries and Scottish Widows, added: “I am pleased that Twenty7tec are enhancing their Apply functionality further with the ability to edit and re-submit a DIP. This is another step on our journey to provide the best possible experience for intermediaries to do business with Halifax.”

