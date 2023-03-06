Virgin Money cuts existing customer rates by 0.26 per cent

Virgin Money will lower select existing customer rates by up to 0.26 per cent and has brought out a sub-four per cent deal.

The changes come into force from tomorrow.

Its two-year fixed rate at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) with £995 fee has fallen by 0.16 per cent to 4.37 per cent.

The lender’s two-year fixed rate fee-saver deal has reduced by 0.26 per cent to 4.6 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate at 65 per cent LTV with £995 fee has decreased by 0.16 per cent to 3.99 per cent.

Virgin Money’s five-year fixed rate fee-saver deal at 65 per cent LTV has gone down by 0.1 per cent to 4.17 per cent.

Its two, three and five-year fixed rates have also been cut by around 0.21 per cent.

Richard Walker, head of intermediary sales at Virgin Money, said: “We don’t believe that our best rates should be saved just for new customers. With five-year fixed rates starting from 3.99 per cent, these changes to our existing customer range improve the options available for those looking for a new rate on their existing loan.”