Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 10/03/2023

Barclays' promise to create a workaround for a broker after interactions on live chat contradicted policy on accepting direct debits from online banks like Monzo was most read this week.

The Financial Conduct Authority coming out and saying that some firms were “over-confident” about their existing policies being adequate for Consumer Duty was popular with readers.

Lenders, such as TSB, Natwest, Nationwide and Virgin Money, changing their proposition by tweaking rates, removing deals and altering criteria also ranked in the top 10.