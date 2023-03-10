You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 10/03/2023

  • 10/03/2023
Barclays' promise to create a workaround for a broker after interactions on live chat contradicted policy on accepting direct debits from online banks like Monzo was most read this week.

The Financial Conduct Authority coming out and saying that some firms were “over-confident” about their existing policies being adequate for Consumer Duty was popular with readers.

Lenders, such as TSB, Natwest, Nationwide and Virgin Money, changing their proposition by tweaking rates, removing deals and altering criteria also ranked in the top 10.

 

Barclays promises Monzo workaround following broker complaint

TSB amends BTL stress rate and ups mortgage pricing

 

Some firms are ‘over-confident’ that existing policies are adequate for Consumer Duty, says FCA

 

Exclusive: Intermediaries ‘could dominate home insurance again’ with Uinsure CX platform

 

Natwest withdraws Help to Buy deals; Platform ups rates – round-up

 

Foxtons reports jump in mortgage revenues

 

Nationwide ditches sub-four per cent mortgages as swap rates rise

 

The immediate benefits of equity release must be balanced against long-term outcomes – Hale

 

Shared ownership: the fourth tenure? – Hunjan

 

Virgin Money reduces rates

 

 

 

